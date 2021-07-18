What makes a garage in Mason City historic?

See the garages relatively untrammeled by time.
Older homes aren't uncommon in Mason City or anywhere else in Iowa, for that matter. According to the Iowa Economic Development Authority, about 34% of owner-occupied housing units in the state were built before 1950. When the year is adjusted to 1979, it's about 71% of units. In Cerro Gordo County as a whole, more than 30% of homes meet the pre-1950 threshold.
At the local level, the expectation for original garages of that same age still being around isn't quite so high.
"Most of the time they’re not historic. Or they’re not intact," said Tricia Sandahl who works with the Historic Preservation Commission for Mason City and serves as Mason City Planning and Zoning Manager.
According to Sandahl, that's true of her own garage. She said it had the original windows but that they had been sided over. Additionally, the door and roof had been replaced.
But that's not the case everywhere in town. Per Sandahl, there's a higher concentration of garages that could potentially qualify as historic in the Highlands neighborhood of Mason City around the Highland Park Golf Course. Some even featured the added twist, befitting the era they were built, of having little sunrooms or canopies attached. "You drive around the streets and sometimes you can see through the backyards of houses with them there," she said.
Historical precedents
One Highlands resident, Mary Rodriguez, said that her 572-square-foot attached brick garage is actually a drive-through garage and at one time there had been a screen. "What we heard from the neighbors is that in the summertime they would screen this all off and sleep out here," she said. For years, she said the garage area actually had carpeting and through 2020 the original concrete was still in place.
Ted Schultz, who lives nearby in the Highlands area, said that his home, built by his dad in 1948, is an original two-stall garage that's about 691 square feet of concrete. Until 2020, Schultz said that the space retained its original color which was white.
The two-stall design wasn't exactly the norm for the time. Per a post on the website for BlueSkyBuilders, which does garage construction work in the Chicago area, garages really started expanding in the 1960s when families were able to afford more than one vehicle.
Attached garages in general first started appearing in the 1920 according to a 2014 article by Glenn Pape from Michigan State University. In that piece, Pape goes on to note that while garages initially were located to the rear of the house they slowly moved in line with the house itself as rear-alley access became less common.
"Garages moved up to be an adjacent façade with the house. Driveways were shorter as a result and the backyard was now isolated from the noise and pollution of the street," Pape wrote.
In Mason City, Sandahl said that larger, attached garages could also be a way to add unconditioned spaces. "You might see a window air conditioner but most of the time you don’t have plumbing in it. You don’t have electrical in there. It was a way to add efficient space."
For folks living in the Highlands, she said that that efficient space could be a major help since the area is prone to having leaky basements.
What constitutes "historic"
Earlier this year, in April, Historic Preservation Commission members in Mason City actually discussed demolition permitting for a homeowner who wanted to tear down their existing one-stall garage.
"The garage was built in 1961 so it’s subject to our review and approval. There is a covered recreation area on the west side of the garage. It appears that recreation area may have been enclosed at one time but now it’s open," Sandahl said then.
With that garage, Sandahl noted that it lacked architectural integrity which is one of the qualifications for preservation along with: being associated with significant people or events in Mason City history, revealing information about history or prehistory that isn't already commonly found and representing the work of a craftsman.
Scott Borcherding, a principal architect with the firm Bergland + Cram, said that the original garage for his home, which was built in 1924, was only big enough for a lawnmower or snowboard. If that weren't enough, he said it also didn't have any kind of insulation or heat. When he wanted to expand it to a two-car stall, Borcherding said that he worked with a builder to keep it era-appropriate which meant using cedar shakes and clapboard siding that often overlaps.
"Our firm specializes in restoration and I just wanted to maintain the character of the neighborhood as best I could," he said.
According to Borcherding, the home and the garage are now a point of conversation for people who are new to the neighborhood.
Build around the garage
Across the road from Rodriguez, Dennis Largent's home features an attached brick garage from 1949 with 480 square feet that he said is enough to fit a riding lawn mower and a golf cart on one side.
"I could probably get two cars if I tried hard," Largent said.
Behind the garage, there's a sunroom that his son Nick mentioned was built years after. At some point, he thinks significant work was done to the house. But not to that garage.
"I don’t know if the garage was built before the house but I think they rebuilt the house," Nick said.
In the future, garages could get a closer look from the Historic Preservation Commission. At that meeting in April, board chair Terry Harrison said members would keep an eye out. And Sandahl said "We'll start looking at attached ones."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.