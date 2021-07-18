What makes a garage in Mason City historic?

The two-stall design wasn't exactly the norm for the time. Per a post on the website for BlueSkyBuilders, which does garage construction work in the Chicago area, garages really started expanding in the 1960s when families were able to afford more than one vehicle.

Attached garages in general first started appearing in the 1920 according to a 2014 article by Glenn Pape from Michigan State University. In that piece, Pape goes on to note that while garages initially were located to the rear of the house they slowly moved in line with the house itself as rear-alley access became less common.

"Garages moved up to be an adjacent façade with the house. Driveways were shorter as a result and the backyard was now isolated from the noise and pollution of the street," Pape wrote.

In Mason City, Sandahl said that larger, attached garages could also be a way to add unconditioned spaces. "You might see a window air conditioner but most of the time you don’t have plumbing in it. You don’t have electrical in there. It was a way to add efficient space."