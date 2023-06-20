Three questions

What are the biggest challenges you face in your everyday life?

One of the biggest challenges of small-town life is not having supplies readily accessible.

How do you see Iowa’s government affecting your life?

As a teacher, the state’s decisions affects many aspects of my career, including funding, quality of education and broadband access.

What issues do you wish the government paid more attention to?

Iowa should concentrate on areas such as rural development, mental health services and maintaining youth.

What issues do you wish the government paid less attention to?

State government should focus less of their attention on national topics and conflicts and instead concentrate on laws that will directly affect the day-to-day lives of Iowans.