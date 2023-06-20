First in a series.
Jason Squier, business and social studies teacher at St. Ansgar Community High School, is the epitome of a proud Iowan citizen, having spent his entire life in rural Iowa.
With his diverse education and experience working with youths, Squier brings a unique perspective to Iowa life.
He grew up and graduated high school in St. Ansgar and began his undergraduate degree in business at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City. His wanted to pursue a career in banking but quickly realized that a degree in education would better suit him.
Squier was heavily inspired by his high school teachers and wanted to provide students with similar educational experiences. He went on to receive his bachelor’s degree in social studies education through Buena Vista University, and when the business position opened at St. Ansgar Community High School, he returned to his alma mater.
“My ultimate goal was to come back here, because I had such a great education, and I wanted to hopefully continue that tradition of giving our kids a great education,” Squier said.
Squier chose to stay in Iowa because he loves St. Ansgar. He believes the town’s school district, sense of civic pride and proximity to major cities are part of what makes the city exceptional.
As a public educator, Squier worries education opportunities will dwindle without proper funding. This fear has increased across the state in response to Iowa passing the Students First Act. The law will give any child in grades K-12, regardless of family income, vouchers of up to $7,598 per year to attend any nonpublic school of their choosing.
Passed during the 2023 legislative session, the law has yet to show its impacts on public school funding.
“As a rural school with a lower population of students, the state’s funding for rural schools is a big concern we have,” said Squier. “I think we are able to offer our kids a lot of opportunities, but when the funding isn’t there for rural education, that’s something that can take a hit on smaller schools, and we have to get creative.”
Squier also believes Iowa is neglecting to pass laws that encourage youths to move to or stay in the state. Cedar Rapids television station KCRG stated in an article that the National Bureau of Economic Research found “34% of Iowa’s college-educated workforce leave the state.”
“The younger generation seems to be accepting of others, and it feels like we have not made a whole lot of policies to be welcoming to diverse groups,” said Squier.
Squier is an advocate for civil discourse, and wants the Iowa Legislature to turn its attention away from national hot-button topics and come together to focus on the daily needs of Iowans.
“We just don’t do that anymore,” Squier said. “It’s talking points and trying to get people fired up versus trying to find common ground. That’s an issue I wish our state government would go back to.”
One topic he would like to see improvements in is rural development. He says it sometimes feels like legislators prioritize urban development.
Squier also wishes Iowa put more focus on improving access to mental health services, saying the government talks about doing so, but never allocates the funds to benefit the majority of citizens.
“I love our state, and I think it will continue to be a great state,” said Squier. “I just hope that we’re welcoming to all, and I hope we see future opportunities and technology to help our young people to want to stay in the state.”