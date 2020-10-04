What did your school district do this week in response to new COVID guidelines?

School districts across North Iowa this week adjusted their COVID-19 policies in response to the state loosening its quarantine and mask guidelines.

The state is no longer requiring a 14-day quarantine for students and teachers who come in contact with a positive case as long as both people are wearing masks at the time the contact occurred.

The guidance from the state actually contradicts CDC guidelines that recommend anyone who comes in contact with a positive case go into a 14-day quarantine, regardless of mask-wearing.

Nevertheless, schools around North Iowa that didn't originally require masks are changing their positions.

Here's a look at what some of these schools are doing moving forward.

Mason City

Although Mason City schools already require face masks for all students and faculty within its buildings, Superintendent Dave Versteeg said at the weekly press conference on Wednesday that the district may reconsider what types of masks are allowed.

CDC guidance says that certain masks, such as face shields and gaiters, would not eliminate students from quarantining. The district will consider making sure all people within the district are wearing cloth face masks.