West Fork food pantry needs volunteers

The West Fork Food Pantry, located at 106 Gilman St. in Sheffield, will be open every Thursday (except on holidays) from 2 to 5 p.m. and the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Church and community groups are needed to help staff the pantry on the first Saturday of each month.

All the food pantry’s funding is provided through grants and community donations. The West Fork Food Pantry accepts monetary and in-kind donations. Levels of giving for the capital campaign, which runs through Dec. 31, are:

$1-249 Copper Pantry Friends

$250-999 Bronze Pantry Friends

$1,000-2,499 Silver Pantry Friends

$2,500-4,999 Gold Pantry Friends

$5,000+ Platinum Pantry Friends

Those interested in contributing to the West Fork Food Pantry may mail a donation to PO Box 277, Sheffield, IA 50475. If you have any questions, feel free to contact Diane Wills at wfpantry@zionstjohn.org or call the pantry 641-231-2723. You can also follow the West Fork Food Pantry on Facebook.

