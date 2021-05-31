West Fork food pantry launch capital campaign

Board members of the West Fork Food Pantry have announced a capital campaign to raise $90,000 by Dec. 31. Funds raised will be used to purchase an existing building and make improvements at 106 Gilman St. in Sheffield.
Thanks to donations throughout the past year, West Fork Food Pantry board members made a down payment and closed May 20 on the former bowling alley on Sheffield’s Main Street.
“People like the idea that we are going to repurpose an existing building, and they have been so generous. The outpouring of support we have received from all of the communities we serve – in terms of food and monetary donations, as well as volunteer support – has made this transition to a permanent site possible,” says the Rev. Pastor G. Kim Wills, chair of the West Fork Food Pantry Board.
It was about five years ago when Wills and his wife, Diane, heard a report on the radio about local food insecurity. It prompted them to contact the Food Bank of Iowa and learn about the need in Franklin County.
In 2016, the Zion St John Church Council, along with the support of partnering churches, helped start a mobile pantry that was held at the church in Sheffield. The West Fork Food Pantry, as a partnering agency of the Food Bank of Iowa, became a permanent pantry in 2018.
A board of directors was established in January 2019 to oversee the work of volunteers. Board members, each representing partnering churches, include: G. Kim Wills (chair) of Hampton; Linda Meyer (co-chair) from Rockwell; Mary Ellen Nelson, secretary, of Rockwell; and Darryl Peter, treasurer, of Sheffield. Other board members are DelRay McKee, Pam Ricke, and Eugene Sherriff, all of Sheffield; Al Nickerson of Clear Lake; and Rosalie Hartwig of Thornton.
The original partnering churches include Zion St. John Lutheran, West Fork Methodist, First United Methodist of Sheffield, St. Paul Lutheran of Thornton and St. Peter Lutheran of Rockwell. Regular donations come from First Grace Baptist in Sheffield, United Methodist of Thornton, Sacred Heart Catholic in Rockwell, Open Bible Church of Clear Lake and Zion Reformed of Sheffield.
“People appreciate that we met the increasing need for people to access quality food throughout the pandemic. Before the pandemic, we served about 40 to 50 families, or approximately 140 to 150 people, each month. Now we average 60 to 80 families, or around 250 people per month,” says Diane Wills, site coordinator for the West Fork Food Pantry.
All of the food pantry’s funding is provided through grants and community donations. The West Fork Food Pantry accepts monetary and in-kind donations.
Levels of giving for the capital campaign are:
$1-249 Copper Pantry Friends
$250-999 Bronze Pantry Friends
$1,000-2,499 Silver Pantry Friends
$2,500-4,999 Gold Pantry Friends
$5,000+ Platinum Pantry Friends
Those interested in contributing to the West Fork Food Pantry may mail a donation to PO Box 277, Sheffield, IA 50475. If you have any questions, feel free to contact Diane Wills at wfpantry@zionstjohn.org or call the church 641-892-4010. You can also follow the West Fork Food Pantry on Facebook.