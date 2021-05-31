West Fork food pantry launch capital campaign

Board members of the West Fork Food Pantry have announced a capital campaign to raise $90,000 by Dec. 31. Funds raised will be used to purchase an existing building and make improvements at 106 Gilman St. in Sheffield.

Thanks to donations throughout the past year, West Fork Food Pantry board members made a down payment and closed May 20 on the former bowling alley on Sheffield’s Main Street.

“People like the idea that we are going to repurpose an existing building, and they have been so generous. The outpouring of support we have received from all of the communities we serve – in terms of food and monetary donations, as well as volunteer support – has made this transition to a permanent site possible,” says the Rev. Pastor G. Kim Wills, chair of the West Fork Food Pantry Board.

It was about five years ago when Wills and his wife, Diane, heard a report on the radio about local food insecurity. It prompted them to contact the Food Bank of Iowa and learn about the need in Franklin County.

In 2016, the Zion St John Church Council, along with the support of partnering churches, helped start a mobile pantry that was held at the church in Sheffield. The West Fork Food Pantry, as a partnering agency of the Food Bank of Iowa, became a permanent pantry in 2018.