West Fork Food Pantry grand opening on Aug. 29

The public is invited to join board members from the West Fork Pantry from 2 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 29 for an open house to celebrate the pantry’s grand opening at 106 Gilman St. in Sheffield.

The West Fork Food Pantry, as a partnering agency of the Food Bank of Iowa, became a permanent pantry in 2018. It had been operating in Zion St. John Lutheran Church until July 1, 2021.

Before the pandemic, the West Fork Food Pantry served about 40 to 50 families, or approximately 140 to 150 people, each month. Now it serves an average of 60 to 80 families, or around 250 people per month, says Diane Wills, site coordinator for the West Fork Food Pantry.

All the West Fork Food Pantry’s funding is provided through grants and community donations. That’s why a capital campaign was launched to raise $90,000 by Dec. 31, 2021, to purchase the building and to make improvements at 106 Gilman Street in Sheffield.

Levels of giving for the capital campaign are:

$1-249 Copper Pantry Friends

$250-999 Bronze Pantry Friends

$1,000-2,499 Silver Pantry Friends

$2,500-4,999 Gold Pantry Friends

$5,000+ Platinum Pantry Friends