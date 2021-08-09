Wesley United Methodist Church to offer pulled pork supper

Wesley United Methodist Church in Mason City will be hosting a pulled pork supper later this month.
The fundraiser meal will take place Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., or while food lasts.
The meals will be served on a drive-through basis and include a pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, chips and a cookie. The meal cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children under 10.
Proceeds will go toward mission projects, an event flyer stated.
Wesley United Methodist Church is located at 1405 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Mason City.
