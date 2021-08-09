 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wesley United Methodist Church to offer pulled pork supper
0 comments

Wesley United Methodist Church to offer pulled pork supper

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wesley United Methodist Church in Mason City will be hosting a pulled pork supper later this month.

The fundraiser meal will take place Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., or while food lasts.

The meals will be served on a drive-through basis and include a pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, chips and a cookie. The meal cost is  $10 for adults and $6 for children under 10. 

Proceeds will go toward mission projects, an event flyer stated.

Wesley United Methodist Church is located at 1405 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Mason City.

Mason City weblogo

Mason City
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

SpaceX to launch billboard satellite into space

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News