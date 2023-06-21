DES MOINES — Below average precipitation for the week gave Iowa farmers 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the United States Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Field activities included cutting hay and spraying crops. Drought concerns were still prominent, the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report said.

“As drought and abnormally dry conditions continue across Iowa, widespread weekend rainfall throughout most of the state was welcomed by farmers,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a news release. “While scattered storms are possible this weekend, the official start to summer this week will coincide with a stretch of hot and dry days. Longer term outlooks are showing a return to near-normal rainfall as we enter a critical period for crop growth.”

Topsoil moisture condition rated 20% very short, 50% short and 30% adequate with no surplus. The percentage of topsoil moisture considered short to very short has gone from 25% the week ending May 21 to 70% for the week that ended Sunday, just a month later. Subsoil moisture condition rated 17% very short, 47% short, 35% adequate and 1% surplus.

Corn condition continued to decline rating 59% good to excellent. Ninety-eight percent of soybeans have emerged, 10 days ahead of last year and two weeks ahead of the five-year average. Soybean condition dropped to 56% good to excellent.

Eighty-four percent of the oat crop has headed, 11 days ahead of last year and the average. Ten percent of oats were turning color, one week ahead of last year and normal. Oat condition declined to 50% good to excellent.

Ninety-six percent of the state’s first cutting of alfalfa hay has been completed and the second cutting has started with 6% complete, roughly one week ahead of last year and the average. Hay condition declined to 36% good to excellent. Pasture condition rated just 28% good to excellent.

Livestock producers have started to supplement with hay as pasture conditions continued to decline. Reports were also received of concerns with water supply as some ponds and creeks have been going dry.

Just under half of the climatological expected rain fell across Iowa over the reporting period with deficits approaching two inches in portions of northeastern and southern Iowa, according to a weather summary by State Climatologist Justin Glisan. Cooler conditions were also reported with departures of up to five degrees below normal in northeast Iowa; the statewide average temperature was 67.9 degrees, 2.7 degrees below normal.

Weekly rain totals ranged from no accumulation at multiple stations to 2.60 inches in Story City (Story County). The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.54 inch, while the normal is 1.19 inches. Spencer Municipal Airport (Clay County) reported the week’s high temperature of 92 degrees on the 15th, 11 degrees above normal. Elkader (Clayton County) reported the week’s low temperature of 35 degrees on the 12th, 20 degrees below normal.