DES MOINES – Above-average temperatures and below-normal precipitation for the week led to 6.0 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the United States Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Field activities included cutting hay and spraying crops. The persistent dryness has led to many reports of visible crop stress; however, north central and Northeast Iowa received some much-needed rain.

“Hot and dry conditions persisted much of last week until a shift in the weather pattern over the weekend brought beneficial and widespread rainfall across much of Iowa, including parts of the state impacted by continuing drought,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Weather outlooks into early July continue to show better chances of rainfall after several weeks of unseasonably dry conditions.”

Topsoil moisture condition rated 22% very short, 45% short, 32% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 24% very short, 44% short, 31% adequate and 1% surplus.

Some reports of corn starting to silk were received. Corn condition continued to decline, rating 56% good to excellent. Ten percent of soybeans were blooming, six days ahead of last year and two days ahead of the five-year average. Soybean condition dropped to 48% good to excellent. Ninety-five percent of the oat crop has headed, roughly two weeks ahead of last year and the average. Twenty-five percent of oats were turning color, roughly one week ahead of last year and normal. Oat condition declined to 47% good to excellent.

The state’s first cutting of alfalfa hay is virtually complete, and the second cutting reached 18% complete, six days ahead of both last year and the average. Hay condition declined to 32% good to excellent. Pasture condition rated just 23% good to excellent. Livestock producers continued to supplement with hay as pasture conditions deteriorated and reports were received about water supply concerns as some ponds and creeks continued to dry out.

Weather summary

Showers and strong to severe thunderstorms brought much-needed rainfall at the end of an unseasonably warm and dry reporting period, according to Justin Glisan, state climatologist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

Many northern Iowa stations observed above-average totals while southern Iowa remained below average. Temperatures were up to six degrees above normal northwest with a statewide average temperature of 74.1 degrees, 2.1 degrees above normal.

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from no accumulation at several stations to 3.60 inches in Mason City (Cerro Gordo County). The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.82 inch, while the normal is 1.07 inches. Washington (Washington County) reported the week’s high temperature of 95 degrees on the 24th, 12 degrees above normal. Forest City (Winnebago County) reported the week’s low temperature of 50 degrees on the 19th, nine degrees below normal.