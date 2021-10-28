Weekend Halloween activities around North Iowa

The time has come: Halloween festivities are this weekend.

North Iowa has a wide variety of events that appeal to all, from the youngest vampire to your dear, sweet mummy. Looking for a spooky time this weekend? Take a look at what's happening around the North Iowa area.

For the young gargoyles:

Main Street Trick or Treat in Osage on Oct. 29 - Bring out your little goblins out to Osage to trick or treat from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

First Bank Hampton Fall Carnival on Oct. 30 - From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy all the fun of this fall carnival. For $7, receive a punch card then enjoy games, face painting, crafts, and a bag of goodies. Limited number is available and contact First Bank Hampton for more information.

Hampton Beggar's Night on Oct. 30 - City of Hampton's trick or treating from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the kiddos.

Halloween Parade on Main Avenue in Clear Lake on Oct. 30 - The Clear Lake Recreation & Wellness Department's Halloween Parade is a great way to dress up in your costume a day early and get a head start on building your candy stash. A costume contest will be a new addition to the parade this year. Prizes will be awarded for both adult and kids costume categories. The parade will begin at City Hall and proceed down Main Avenue to City Park. All youth participants will receive a goody bag. The parade will be from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Trick or Treating in Clear Lake on Oct. 31 - Trick or treating for kids and zombies will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Trick or treating for kids and zombies will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Trick or Treating in Mason City on Oct. 31 - Suggested hours from the City of Mason City is 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for the little gargoyles to be out.

For the family:

Candlelight Mystery Tours at The Mapletown Manor in Osage on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 - Come on out to Osage for an exciting and eerie twist on historic home tours. The Mapletown Manor will be dimly lit and you'll wander the floors with only a battery-operated candle to light the way. Discover mysteries throughout the house and locate clues in various rooms. Enjoy Victorian treats and leave with a goody bag of sweets. The Cellar Shop will also be open during these events. Kid friendly. Attendees will need to climb stairs to access the tours and shop. Tickets can be purchased at the door. $8 per adult and $5 per child under 12. Tours will run Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Oct. 30 from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, email MapletownManor@outlook.com or call (515)-447-6560.

Harvest Fest in Estes Park in Iowa Falls on Oct. 30 - Bring your family and enjoy free activities and food. Come take part in the maze, kids crafts, game station, face painting, apple nachos, hot dog meal, balloon creations, cookie decorating and more. Harvest Fest will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Halloween Skate-tacular at Mason City Arena on Oct. 31 - Bring the family & enjoy the afternoon with spooky ice skating. Skating will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and $5 per person. There will be on-ice games and costumes are encouraged. Everyone is invited to join in the fun. Skates are available on a first come, first served basis.

Halloween Supper at Forest City Police Department on Oct. 31- Enjoy hot dogs, chips, bars, drink and Halloween goodies. Free for everyone and runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For the older lagoon creatures:

The Nightmare at Legacy Ranch in Clear Lake on Oct. 29 - Actors bring both classic and current horror figures to life in this award-winning Halloween attraction. The hike begins in the Halloween museum featuring classic characters throughout the years. Once you finish there, a haunted, wild west town awaits the brave. Groups will be able to guide themselves through an 1800s haunted town and into the ranch's "Trail of Terror," which takes you through the forest. The Haunted Hike is ranked one of the "Top 10 Best Halloween Attractions in Iowa. Hike times are 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night in October plus Halloween night! Tickets are $15 per person. Call (641)-357-1695.

Rocky Horror Picture Show at Cresco Theatre and Opera House on Oct. 30 (18+) - Gather your friends for this cult classic on the big screen. The film will start at midnight and costs $5 per person. Costumes and props are encouraged and you must be 18 to attend. There will be no water or hot dogs but concessions are available.

Halloween Trivia at Limestone Brewers in Osage on Oct. 30- Bring a team of friends out and enjoy Halloween Trivia Night at Limestone Brewers from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. If you have questions, contact Lisamarie Odeen at (715)-937-2792.

For more upcoming happenings in North Iowa, check out North Iowa Escapades, which is published every Thursday.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

