Weed treatments slated for Thursday, Friday around Mason City

If the weather allows, the City of Mason City will treat the following areas for weeds on Thursday, Sept. 23 and Friday, Sept. 24:
- City Hall parking lot and grounds
- Operation and Maintenance lot and grounds
- Downtown parking lots including Southbridge Mall, First Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, First Street Northeast and Delaware Avenue, First Street Northwest and North Washington Avenue, Second Street Northeast and North Federal Avenue, Second Street Northeast and North Delaware Avenue, Mason City Public Library
- Police department parking lot and grounds
- South Federal Avenue and Sixth Street Southwest parking lot
- Center circle and Statue of Liberty in Central Park only
- Enterprise Alley (south of Central Park)
- North Federal Avenue and North State Street to Fourth Street Northwest
- Fourth Street Northeast and North Hampshire Avenue (both sides of bridge)
- Village Green Drive and Fourth Street Southwest (medians)
- Federal Avenue and 19th Street medians
- Underpass at South Federal Avenue and 10th Street Southwest
- Sidewalk area at 3rd Street Northeast and North Delaware Avenue
The public is advised to avoid these locations until treatment flags are removed. Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS) for the product that will be applied are available in the City Administrator's office, which is located on the first floor of City Hall.
For more information, contact Street Supervisor and Park Maintenance Supervisor Bob Berggren at 641-420-1999 or Operation and Maintenance Manager Bill Stangler at 641-420-0646.
