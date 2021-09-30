Weed treatments in Mason City's Central Park set for Monday, Oct. 4

Early next week, Mason City residents should steer clear of Central Park if possible.

Thursday afternoon, Mason City officials sent out a press release saying they will be treating weeds at the park on Monday morning if the weather cooperates.

"Residents are asked to avoid this area until at least Tuesday morning, when the treatment flags are removed which normally takes about 24 hours," the release said.

The release then concluded by informing people that if they have any questions they should call Mason City Street Supervisor/Park Maintenance Supervisor Bob Berggren at (641)-420-1999 or Mason City Operation & Maintenance Manager Bill Stangler at (641)-420-0646.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

