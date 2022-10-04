Weed treatments in Mason City on Oct. 5

City of Mason City will be treating weeds at Central Park, dependent upon weather conditions.

Weed treatments and fertilizing Central Park is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Residents are asked to avoid all the flagged areas for 24 hours after the treatment until treatment flags are removed, according to the press release.

Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS) for the product to be applied are available in the City Administrator's office on the first floor of City Hall.