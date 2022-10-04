 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weed treatments in Mason City on Oct. 5

  • 0
Memorial Day Central Park

A file photo from May 2022 of the Central Park Memorial Day flags were planted by Main Street Mason City and Mohawk Hockey.

City of Mason City will be treating weeds at Central Park, dependent upon weather conditions.

Weed treatments and fertilizing Central Park is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Residents are asked to avoid all the flagged areas for 24 hours after the treatment until treatment flags are removed, according to the press release.

Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS) for the product to be applied are available in the City Administrator's office on the first floor of City Hall.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study, simulation finds the moon formed when Earth smashed into another planet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News