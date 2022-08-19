Weed treatments in Mason City on Aug. 21

There's some Mason City spots receiving weed treatment soon.
Pending favorable weather conditions, the City of Mason City will be fertilizing and treating weeds at the following locations on Sunday, Aug. 21:
- Ray Rorick Soccer Fields
- Georgia Hanford Softball Field
- Fredrick Hanford Softball Fields
Residents are asked to avoid these areas until the treatment flags are removed according to a press release. Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS) for the product to be applied are available in the City Administrator’s office located on the 1st Floor of City Hall.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com