Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2023 in Mason City, IA
