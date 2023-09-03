The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tropical Storm Jose formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, Aug. 31. Here are 2023's Atlantic hurricane names.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 d…
Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…