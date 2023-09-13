Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We w…
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees t…
Mason City will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…