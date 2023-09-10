Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.