The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies to…
Tropical Storm Jose formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, Aug. 31. Here are 2023's Atlantic hurricane names.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 d…
Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…