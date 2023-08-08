Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
The Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect period…
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We'll see…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…