Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies to…
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 102. Today has the makings of a per…
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 tho…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…