The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 102. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 75 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see clear s…