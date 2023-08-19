The Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mason City. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for sc…
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is foreca…
Mason City will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear sk…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see clear s…
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will…