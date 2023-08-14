Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.