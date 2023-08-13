Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mason City. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2023 in Mason City, IA
