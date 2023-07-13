According to the National Weather Service, the Mason City Municipal Airport recorded .61 in of rain in a span of six hours Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon the heavier systems had moved out of the state, but the NWS forecasts a 50% chance of showers Thursday night, and showers are likely Friday with anticipated rainfall amounts lying between a tenth and quarter of an inch.

The latest available data from the U.S Drought Monitor was released July 4, and shows that 87% of Iowa cropland currently exhibits drought conditions. Northeast Iowa joins the 43.5% of that number exhibiting "moderate" drought; grasses are brown, more grass fires occur and burn bans are issued. Dry conditions cause soybeans to abort their pods and corn to struggle. In the same report, portions of southwest and southeast Iowa were downgraded to "severe drought," accounting for 38.8% of the state.

According to state climatologist Justin Glisan, Iowa’s drought is the worst it’s been at this time of the year in more than a decade.

"The recent dryness and longer term dry period back to 2020 are adding to the problem. There is limited water available in the soil profile and likely into shallower ground water," Glisan said.

Severe drought-impacted areas show extreme impacts on yield, and stresses are seen on livestock.

While Wednesday's precipitation may or may not be the miraculous drought-breaking shower that the area needs, last week saw showers concentrated mainly on western and southeast Iowa that the weekly crop report by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service said provided above-average totals.

Last week, the statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.64 inches.

“Widespread showers and thunderstorms, along with unseasonably cool temperatures, brought relief to farmers and moisture stressed crops across Iowa last week,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig in the weekly crop report released through the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. “As corn tassels continue to emerge, thunderstorms remain in the forecast over the next several days along with near-seasonal temperatures."

Climatologically speaking, June is the wettest month for the majority of Iowa, but this year continued the drier-than-normal trend seen in March, April, and May. Rainfall in June totaled 2.90 inches, well below the expected monthly total of 5.26 inches, according to the Iowa DNR.

Summer rainfall is driven primarily by thunderstorms, and the warmer-than-average Pacific temperatures projected by NOAA may couple with emergence of El Niño in late summer to break the dry patterns.