Smoke from the dozens of wildfires burning in Ontario, Canada, has reached North Iowa.

While there are no Department of Natural Resources air-quality sensors around Mason City to give an exact air-quality index measurement, an interactive map shows Mason City in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range. According to Todd Russell, an Iowa DNR air-quality monitor, groups sensitive to particulate matter include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, teenagers and outdoor workers.

The haze, easily visible in Mason City, made its way here through a weather system pushing it south and west in recent days. A faint, smoky smell akin to a campfire also could be detected. Last week, cities along the East Coast such as New York down to Richmond, Virginia, saw severe air-quality issues from fires burning in Quebec.

On Monday, Canada's Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced that more than 47,000 square kilometers have burned so far this year. Blair said a total of 431 fires were burning at that time.

Fine particulate and ozone are both considered to be regional pollutants. As a general rule ozone and fine particulate levels are fairly uniform across a wide area. EPA's AirNow website www.airnow.gov/ produces an interactive map that uses smoothing and interpolation techniques to draw approximate contours indicating the area expected to be affected

The national standard for fine particulate matter is 35 micrograms per cubic meter averaged over a 24-hour period, and this level is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” according to DNR officials.

So far, air quality hasn’t curtailed activities as it did to the north in Minnesota, where Canadian smoke sparked the cancellation of outdoor recreation programs in Minneapolis. No Mason City Parks and Recreation programs have been canceled, according to the department.

Conditions in eastern Iowa are worse. Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City are all in the "unhealthy" range according to the map at fire.airnow.gov/ as of Thursday afternoon.

In a press release, Russell said the smoke may linger over the state and affect air quality in the coming days until a significant weather system is able to sweep it out of the area.

Matt Barkley, Mason City's co-athletic director, said the smoke has not impacted the Riverhawks' athletic schedule yet. Barkley said he's been in contact with other schools and does not expect any cancelations or postponements as long as conditions do not deteriorate further.

Russell said if fine-particulate levels reach "unhealthy," even healthy adults should consider limiting their outdoor activities.

