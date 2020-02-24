Weather Outlook: Snow returns to Mason City forecast
A man walks near Central Park bundled up as temperatures remained in the single digits on a Friday in January in Mason City. 

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

While the past few days have given the impression that spring has arrived, it appears they're now in the rear view mirror — winter weather is soon returning to the forecast.

Starting tonight, snow will be returning to Iowa. While the southeast and east central portion of the state will receive most of the new snowfall, its effects will still be noticeable in the Mason City area.

National Weather Service Feb. 24

There is a chance of flurries between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, followed by a chance of snow, mainly after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Wind chill values could be low as 5.

Tuesday evening into Wednesday is expected to be blustery, with northern winds up to 18 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. New snow accumulations for north central Iowa are expected to be less than half an inch.

As always, check weather and road conditions before traveling. 

