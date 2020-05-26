Weather Outlook: Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes possible across northern, central Iowa today

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Severe thunderstorms and a few tornadoes are possible across northern and central Iowa today, according to the National Weather Service.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook is in effect for the following counties: Emmet, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Palo Alto, Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Pocahontas, Humboldt, Wright, Franklin, Butler, Bremer, Sac, Calhoun, Webster, Hamilton, Hardin, Grundy, Black Hawk, Crawford, Carroll, Greene, Boone, Story, Marshall, Tama, Audubon, Guthrie, Dallas, Polk, Jasper, Poweshiek, Cass, Adair, Madison, Warren, Marion, Mahaska, Adams, Union, Clarke, Lucas, Monroe, Wapello, Taylor, Ringgold, Decatur, Wayne, Appanoose, Davis.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to take place across the region this afternoon, with the possibility of a few quickly-forming tornadoes and heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding. In Cerro Gordo County, storms are possible before 3 p.m.

Keep an eye on your local weather conditions as this situation develops.

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

