Weather Outlook: Dangerous wind chills, chance of snow and rain this week

Enjoy today's and tomorrow's fairer weather while it lasts; Wednesday will bring bitterly cold temperatures, with chances of snow and rain across the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Starting Wednesday, there is a chance of snow in northern Iowa and a chance of rain in southern Iowa.

Bundle up when you go out and bring those pets inside, because by Thursday morning, wind chill values across the state could be as low as 30 to 40 below zero.

At present in Mason City, there is a 30 percent chance of snow Wednesday, with new accumulations under half an inch. Wind gusts could be as high as 29 mph. The high is expected to near 33 degrees. By evening, the low could reach -9.

Thursday's temperature high will be -3 followed by an evening low around -15, though keep in mind that bitterly cold wind chill will be in effect.

Friday will be breezy and mostly sunny, with a high near 20 and a low around 15.

A chance of snow returns to the forecast Saturday (40 percent), with a high of 34 and a low around 17.

