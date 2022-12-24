 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking alert

Weather delays delivery of Globe Gazette

  • Updated
  • 0
APTOPIX Winter Weather Iowa

Mark Sorter clears snow from a downtown ice skating rink Friday in Des Moines.

 Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

Due to winter weather and closed roads, there will be severely delayed delivery of today's print edition of the Globe Gazette.  In most cases, it may not be received until this evening or with tomorrow’s edition.  Please visit the online edition for all the current news.

Tags

