We're over halfway: Cheer Fund donations through Friday, Dec. 20

Did you notice? We've passed the tipping point with under $60,000 left to raise. But we're running out of time. Please give if you can. There are many in our area who need your help.
TODAY'S TOTAL: $6,792.40
TO-DATE TOTAL: $66,549
TO REACH GOAL: $58,450.60
In loving memory of Ed and Betty Long $10
Kenneth and Sheila Bash $25
Russ, Cindy and Miles $250
Steve Alexandres family in loving memory of Vernell $50
Russ and Cindy Schubert $25
Carolyn Ahrens Marsh in memory of loved ones $75
Bob and Pat Martin in memory of son Todd $100
Larry and Barb Pierson $25
Wilbur and Carolyn Coe $25
Lloyd and Cynthia Heinselman $100
Sharon Raymond in memory of my husband Dan Raymond $100
Exchange Club of Mason City $250
Wolf and Mary in memory of Tom and John Diekema $100
Larry and Rose Fitzgerald $50
Sherry Apell Victoria $100
The Hair Shanty Clear Lake $25
Julie Wiebenga in memory of my husband Clancy Wiebenga, father Max Zirbel, mother Lena Peyton, brothers Michael and Roger Zirbel, grandparents, families and friends. In honor to my family and blessed friends. Merry Christmas to all! $50
Marvyl Buehner in loving memory of my husband Jack Buehner and all my loved ones $25
Sandy Brunsen in memory of Buffington and Brunsen loved ones $50
Sandy Brunsen in memory of my husband Verne Brunsen $50
Donna Kruckenberg in memory of loved ones $50
Jeanette Sturges in memory of Beth $20
Knights of Columbus Cncl 13314 Rockwell $100
Joseph and Patricia McLaughlin $100
Phillip Hoyne $50
Gene Schinnow $25
Casey, Jenna, Emmi and Sawyer Goetz in honor of our Dad Dr. Steven Goetz $250
Roger and Karen Wenzel $200
Jeff and Jean Bergo $50
Doug and Marcia Grabinski given in honor of our 3 grandchildren $100
Carolyn and Mitchell Weiss $100
Wesley United Methodist Women $100
In memory of Terry Boyle $100
In memory of deceased members of the VanZile family $100
Aaron and Rita Charleson and Michael and Carolyn Korth family $200
Women of Trinity Christmas Tea $300
You have free articles remaining.
Gary and Carol Davis $25
Gene and Loretta Halfman in memory of loved ones $50
In memory of my grandparents Lila and Joe Halfman $25
In memory of my grandparents Laura and Emil Bentten $25
In loving memory of A James, Beverly and Jack Bonner and LeRoy, Mary, Chuck and Lindsay Jane Behr $25
Haines Insurance $250
Steve and BJ Epperly in honor of all our veterans. Thanks for keeping us safe $100
Hacks Pest Control $50
Dave and Sue Kingland in memory of Clarence and Mavis Deardeuff $100
Barbara Brown in loving memory of my husband Don and our parents $100
Joseph Zepeda Sr $50
Blessings to All! $20
Joyce in loving memory of Virgil $100
Connie and Marlin Rosenberg in memory of Harper Grace Putz and in honor of Livi, Mady, Nolan and Leighton $25
Sandra Wolfe in loving memory of parents Charles and Norma Yuhouse and brother Jim Yuhouse. Missing you all this Christmas. $25
Marilyn Severson in loving memory of my husband Don $25
Alice Nielsen in loving memory of her husband Floyd and daughter Nancy Whaley $50
Sugar Plum Preschool $90
David and Carol Clayton $1,000
Richard and Marcia Formanek in remembrance of Robert, Lorraine and Darold Pletcher $50
Steven and Carolyn Shoger in memory of family and friends - Merry Christmas! $25
Don Fritz and Vi Korte in memory of Ben and Kenzy $25
Anonymous $75
Steve and Kris Clapham $30
Anonymous $200
Yvonne in support of our transgender friends $25
Gerald and Kathryn Stephens $100
Lisa and James Koppin $100
Gene and Dawn Beller $50
Barbara Pappajohn $100
In honor of the leaders I work with at Principal Financial Group $50
Anonymous for a child $20
Vicki and Steve Wolfe in honor of Kristy $100
Maynard Koenen and family in memory of Marilyn Koenen $100
Ed and Kathy Schroeder $50
Bill and Candi Schickel $50
In memory of Lorraine and Ray Rorick $177.40
Since the Cheer Fund began in 1927, more than $3 million has been raised to help about 2,700 North Iowa families.
This year’s goal is $125,000.
The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning. In the years since it has come to mean a little help at Christmastime to people of all ages.
Donations may be dropped off or mailed to the Globe Gazette office, 300 N. Washington Ave., Mason City, IA 50402-0271.
We guarantee that your gift, no matter the size, will help someone in North Iowa have a better, brighter Christmas – just like every Christmas since the Cheer Fund’s founding in 1927.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.