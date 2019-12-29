We're $31,000 away: Cheer Fund donations through Friday, Dec. 27

We're a little over $30,000 from our goal. Let's make a New Year's resolution to exceed it! Families are receiving your contributions, so please keep giving if you can. The more you give, the more we can help. And there are many in our area who need your help.
TODAY'S TOTAL: $3,881.00
TO-DATE TOTAL: $93,914.75
TO REACH GOAL: $31,085.25
Earl and Barbara Backhaus $50
Vicky Anderson in loving memory of Lexus-Suiza, Holley Flame and Sam Sam $300
Anonymous $100
Dr. Mark Scribbins DDS PC $100
Rich and Julie Bell Thornton IA $100
David and Virginia Dewitt for our son Bernard DeWitt and several family members $100
John and Mary Amos $25
Ron and Peggy Brinkman $50
In honor of Francis Burns $100
Lenore Forbes in memory of loved ones $75
Steve and Tracy in memory of Bob and Matt Murphy and Bill Bjerke. God Bless and Merry Christmas $75
Delton and LeAnn Dixon in loving memory of our grandson Justin Dixon $100
Bob and Judy VerBrugge in memory of our parents $50
In memory of Libby Luecht $25
Michael and Constance Wentworth in loving memory of our parents Royal and Beverly Wentworth and Lawrence and Terese Hamann - forever in our hearts $100
Barbara and Keith Yarrow for those in need $100
Scott and Kristine Camper in memory of John and Mae Camper $25
Anonymous $150
Joyce Diedrich in memory of my parents $200
Richard and Lori Jorgensen $50
Anonymously with love $300
Leland and Kristeen Boyd $100
Jim Kirk $20
The Pierson family in loving memory of George, Joe and Helen, George and Irene, Shirley and Sandy $50
A Friend $50
Kathryn Huling $25
Nancey Guhl in loving memory of husband John and son Alan $50
Their children Nancey, Mary Lou and Larry in memory of our parents Raymond and Clara Mix $60
Anonymous $40
Jean in memory of my folks CP and MH Schultz $50
David and Alice Christiansen in memory of our parents Edward and Joy Hilleland, Donald and Cora Christiansen, step-father Floyd Willis, brother and sister-in-law Robert and Pam Christiansen and other family members and friends $50
Lois Nieman $20
Grandparents Bill and Vivian Pritchard in memory of Kathryn Pritchard $25
The attorneys of the law firm Pappajohn, Shriver, Eide and Nielsen PC $300
Matt and Ben in memory of Grandpa and Grandma Levenhagen and Grandpa and Grandma Braun $40
A Friend $125
Joyce Odegaard in memory of my godmother Shirley Tatum $40
Julie Brunsvold in memory of Mayland and Marguerite Brunsvold $50
Anonymous $25
Anonymous $250
J Patrick and Debra Trulson $40
William and Denise Martin in memory of loved ones $50
Mason and Kelli Harms in memory of our fathers Larry W Lovick and Michael J Harms $50
In loving memory of Harold Leach, Freda and Merrell Zeigler, Emma Leach, Anna Haake, Karl Haake, Lillian Chollett, Lawrence Pavek, Shauna Leach, Katie Fox, Glenyce Loomer and Nellie Lunde $150
Marjorie Enabnit in loving memory of my husband Duane and my parents $30
In memory of St Patricks Church in Dougherty $16
Since the Cheer Fund began in 1927, more than $3 million has been raised to help about 2,700 North Iowa families.
This year’s goal is $125,000.
The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning. In the years since it has come to mean a little help at Christmastime to people of all ages.
Donations may be dropped off or mailed to the Globe Gazette office, 300 N. Washington Ave., Mason City, IA 50402-0271.
We guarantee that your gift, no matter the size, will help someone in North Iowa have a better, brighter Christmas – just like every Christmas since the Cheer Fund’s founding in 1927.
