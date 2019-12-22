We're at the $90,000: Cheer Fund donations through Monday, Dec. 23

In loving memory of the best grandma LaVonne (Hoffman) Martin $10

Mark and Connie Oltman for Ken and Rose DeWitt and Clark and Nina Oltman $25

Tony, Mickey and Patrick Allison $100

Dorothy Yanney in memory of loved ones $25

Darwin and Brenda Avery $25

Somber Ladies Aid $200

Myron and Jayne Lupkes $100

Larry and Becky Weakland $100

Laura Olander Merry Christmas $50

Hoover Elementary $737.35

Since the Cheer Fund began in 1927, more than $3 million has been raised to help about 2,700 North Iowa families.

This year’s goal is $125,000.

The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning. In the years since it has come to mean a little help at Christmastime to people of all ages.

Donations may be dropped off or mailed to the Globe Gazette office, 300 N. Washington Ave., Mason City, IA 50402-0271.

We guarantee that your gift, no matter the size, will help someone in North Iowa have a better, brighter Christmas – just like every Christmas since the Cheer Fund’s founding in 1927.

