Three sisters are raising money in hopes of making a Clear Lake care center’s Christmas special.
Anna Handley, of Swisher; Makenzie Kreber, of Cedar Rapids; and Kelsey Lage, of Meservey; launched an adopt-a-grandparent fundraiser on social media Friday to purchase gifts for Oakwood Care Center’s 52 residents, including their great-grandmother Adeline Floy, who’s celebrating her 105th Christmas this year.
“Some residents don’t have family and we want to make them feel so special,” Handley said in her Facebook post.
It was the sisters’ goal to raise $10 per resident to gift them a hand cream, tissues and Christmas goodies, and over the weekend, they far exceeded their goal.
They raised more than $2,000 for the care center residents, and they’re still receiving more donations, Handley said.
“We are overjoyed,” she said. “It’s so special to us that people came out and did that for them.”
The sisters, who are the daughters of Mike and Sara Keehn of Latimer, have reached out to Oakwood Care Center to determine if the residents have additional needs, like blankets, clothing and games, that can be satisfied with the donations.
They will continue accepting donations — all of which will be used to purchase gifts for the residents — until Friday, Handley said.
“We were nervous not all the residents would get adopted, but this just goes to show if you put it out there, there are people who are out there to serve and give. They may just need an outlet to do so.”
Handley proposed the idea to Kreber and Lage after learning a couple women involved with Arbonne, a beauty, health and wellness company she belongs to, had done something similar in the past elsewhere.
They reached out to Oakwood Care Center, an ABCM Corp. skilled-nursing and long-term care facility in Clear Lake, with the adopt-a-grandparent fundraiser idea because of their great-grandmother who resides there and loves it.
Handley, Kreber and Lage are grateful for those who donated to their fundraiser, and they plan on delivering the gifts to the residents over the weekend.
“It was great to see so many people support us even though they may not know anyone at the care center,” Handley said.
Donations can be sent to @annaehandley on Venmo, annaehandley@gmail.com on PayPal or Apple Pay.
