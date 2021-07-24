Wave of foreclosures not anticipated in Iowa as moratorium expires

Lenders and agencies working to prevent foreclosure attribute that to prompt action by creditors to work with borrowers, including deferring payments and waiving fees, and halting residential foreclosure actions and evictions

The $55 billion in CARES Act and American Rescue Plan funds to help tenants, landlords and lenders have and will help going forward, they said.

The “Iowa ethic” of responsibility also has helped keep Iowa delinquency numbers lower than national averages, “which probably speaks to our part of the country, the demographic of who's living here,” said a spokeswoman for the Iowa Bankers Mortgage Corp.

Nationwide, there were nearly 11,000 properties with foreclosure filings in May, according to ATTOM, a nationwide real estate data analytics firm. That was down 8 percent from the previous month, but 23 percent higher than a year earlier.

In 2019, foreclosure filings fell to a record low of 493,000 — 0.36 percent of all housing units in the United States, ATTOM said. That was down 21 percent from 2018 and a decline of 83 percent from a peak of nearly 2.9 million in 2010 to the lowest level since tracking began in 2005.