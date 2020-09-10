Water summary: Drought conditions expanded in August

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State officials say last month was the third-driest August in 148 years of statewide records despite the derecho.

According to the latest Water Summary Update, which did not include this week’s rain, significant statewide dryness throughout August caused an expansion of drought conditions with nearly the entire state rated in some form of dryness or drought.

The last U.S. Drought Monitor depiction for August showed that 99 percent of Iowa was in the abnormally dry to extreme drought category — which was the largest expanse since Aug. 27, 2013.

“For the summer, the state was short on rainfall by nearly 5 inches, which means that Iowa has a significant deficit of moisture to make up for this fall,” said Tim Hall, coordinator of hydrology resources for the state Department of Natural Resources.

Precipitation deficits of 2 to 4 inches were reported across much of Iowa during August, officials said.

“Widespread rainfall this week should help to improve conditions in September,” Hall said. “The current Drought Monitor shows some limited improvement, but the rain that fell after Tuesday morning will be reflected in next week’s drought monitor.”

For a thorough review of Iowa’s water resource trends, go to iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate.

