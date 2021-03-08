Water recreation booms on Clear Lake despite COVID-19

“Usually May, June and July are our busiest sales months and right now it’s busy, and we feel like we are going to be almost done by May just because we can’t get nothing,” Maulsby said.

Boats are going fast, he said, and because he can’t get the boats he needs to sell, it’s a problem and he believes the business’s sales will suffer because of it.

But the rentals on the other hand, he thinks Clear Lake Boats is in for another good year.

“We feel it’s going to be busy again, so make plans now and get on the schedule,” Maulsby said.

Lake Time Boat Club, which will operate at Lakeside Inn and The Landing again, is expanding its fleet and looking to add 20 new members in 2021.

The business is currently offering 50% off its one-time initiation fee for all pre-season memberships, and Kopriva is optimistic that the club will reach capacity before Memorial Day because of the high demand for boating in Clear Lake.

Lake Time Boat Club is running into the same problem others are having, and that is there are no available slips on the lake, so Kopriva said it won’t be able to increase its membership after this year.