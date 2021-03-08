Water recreation booms on Clear Lake despite COVID-19

There hasn’t been a busier summer on Clear Lake than 2020.
At least that’s the case for Clear Lake Boats, Lake Time Boat Club and Movement Solutions.
“The quote those guys gave me was every weekday felt like a normal weekend and every weekend felt like the Fourth of July,” said Scott Maulsby, general manager of Clear Lake Boats, which offers a full-service marina on the lake. “The weekdays were even crazy and usually it’s not like that, usually it’s just a few people out boating.”
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners of the Clear Lake boat sales and retail businesses, didn’t know what to expect.
Then, came May.
The interest in outdoor recreation equipment, like campers, bicycles, boats and other watercraft, skyrocketed as people across the country turned to activities they could safely do while social distancing amid the pandemic.
By summer, such equipment was nearly impossible to find in stock, and people unable to buy it themselves sought to rent it.
In August, Clear Lake Chamber President and CEO Stacy Doughan told the Clear Lake City Council that the demand for travel information to Clear Lake in the summer exceeded last year.
“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, we’re very fortunate to have this lake in our community and the lake has proven to be the perfect retreat for this atypical summer,” she said at the time.
Movement Solutions, which is located at 712 U.S. Highway 18, had its best — and busiest — summer in operation.
The business, owned by Jim Flick and his wife, Jennifer, opened five years ago with small recreational watercraft, like canoes and kayaks, and it has grown to more than 100 rental units, including campers and pontoons.
“It jump shot us five years ahead, and this year, I think we’ll be seeing some of the same things,” Flick said.
Movement Solutions averaged 92 people per day among its seven rental boats, which resulted in thousands of people from near and far coming into downtown Clear Lake and patronizing its restaurants and retailers throughout the entire season.
The business received between 80 and 100 phone calls each day from people wanting to book a rental, and by mid-June, it’d already blown past its goal for the year, Flick said.
“It was a crazy good year,” he said, noting a lot of their customers were repeats.
Clear Lake Boats, which sells a variety of boats from its showroom on South Shore Drive and rents pontoons and other watercraft out of its marina on Raney Drive, saw an increase across all of its departments last year, Maulsby said.
Boat sales, rentals, fuel and service were up in 2020 compared to previous years.
“It was our best summer ever,” Maulsby said.
He said the summer was so busy the business could’ve doubled the number of rental boats it had on the weekends to accommodate those on its waiting list, and its part-time employees at the marina worked nearly twice as many hours.
Clear Lake Boats welcomed more new customers than ever before, many of whom were traveling from more populous cities and states to enjoy a weekend or week on the water.
“We had some great weekends,” Maulsby said. “Pretty much every one of them was a great one weather-wise.”
Lake Time Boat Club, a membership-based business, operated its first year at Lakeside Inn and The Landing — and it’s fifth year in Clear Lake — in 2020.
Jake Kopriva, who owns the boat club, said it was an exceptional year for his business and other outdoor recreation.
“As we know it, it was an odd summer, and boating was a great safe way to socially distance,” he said. “We saw a lot of families take to the lake and why not? We have a beautiful asset in Clear Lake.”
The boat club increased its memberships to 30, he said, adding it saw great membership numbers and utilization throughout the season.
Lake Time Boat Club offers a variety of membership levels so individuals have “a really convenient way to enjoy access on the water without all the other headaches of ownership.”
Pontoons were popular last year among its members, who Kopriva said are business owners, families with young children, retired couples and previous boat owners who enjoy the freedom and no hassle of the club.
The club offers access to a variety of clean and fueled, ready-to-go boats, unlimited usage, advanced reservations and free use of water toys, like paddleboards, lily pads, tubes and more.
“It’s a great readily available way to jump on the water,” he said.
Lake recreation in 2020 seems like it’d be hard to beat, but Maulsby, Flick and Kopriva are already seeing signs that’ll it be another busy one.
Clear Lake Boats anticipates it’ll sell out of boats before the start of lake season, which begins Memorial Day weekend, this year in large part because it can’t get anymore, Maulsby said.
“We have zero boats coming in right now that aren’t sold,” he said. “We pre-sold a lot, but they manufacturers are so out right now, they pretty much told us, ‘Don’t order anything because we’re not going to get it.’”
The showroom was full in February, but Maulsby said what people see is what they get.
Clear Lake Boats usually has 30 additional boats that aren’t sold sitting in storage, but this year, that’s not the case, and the used boats it acquired this fall have already been sold.
“Usually May, June and July are our busiest sales months and right now it’s busy, and we feel like we are going to be almost done by May just because we can’t get nothing,” Maulsby said.
Boats are going fast, he said, and because he can’t get the boats he needs to sell, it’s a problem and he believes the business’s sales will suffer because of it.
But the rentals on the other hand, he thinks Clear Lake Boats is in for another good year.
“We feel it’s going to be busy again, so make plans now and get on the schedule,” Maulsby said.
Lake Time Boat Club, which will operate at Lakeside Inn and The Landing again, is expanding its fleet and looking to add 20 new members in 2021.
The business is currently offering 50% off its one-time initiation fee for all pre-season memberships, and Kopriva is optimistic that the club will reach capacity before Memorial Day because of the high demand for boating in Clear Lake.
Lake Time Boat Club is running into the same problem others are having, and that is there are no available slips on the lake, so Kopriva said it won’t be able to increase its membership after this year.
It’s for that reason, this summer he will be focused on transforming the boat club into “the ultimate social club on the water,” or “a country club on water” to ensure all their members have an enjoyable summer on Clear Lake.
Movement Solutions has already booked more rentals in January this year than in January, February, March and April of 2020 altogether, Flick said.
One of the business’s biggest customers has been bachelorette parties.
Prior to 2020, Movement Solutions had done four of five bachelorette parties, but last year, it had 26.
This year, it already has three boating reservations on the books for bachelorette parties.
“It’s just grown, grown, grown,” he said.
Movement Solutions has added 30 rental units, including boats and bicycles, for this year. Bicycles, he said, were among the most requested items last year, so he bought 20 of them.
Because of the addition of the bicycles, the business is looking to hire three additional employees this season.
Movement Solutions will also be opening more time slots to boat and launching an online booking system to better accommodate its new and returning customers.
“I think it’s going to be another crazy good year, and hopefully our restaurants will be back in action and that’ll be even better for them. Maybe in Clear Lake this year, everybody can have a wonderful year this year instead of just parts of it,” Flick said.
