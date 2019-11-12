{{featured_button_text}}
Clear Lake frozen

Clear Lake was deemed frozen over on Tuesday, Nov. 12 after a wave of unseasonably low temperatures across North Iowa.



That’s what Adam Theiss, Clear Lake Water Plant superintendent, announced Tuesday on the city’s Facebook page.

“I think it’s great news that it’s iced over this early,” said Kevin Paul, who owns Clear Lake Bait & Tackle with Chris Scholl.

This year’s official iced-in date comes a day earlier than last year, and eight days later than the Nov. 4, 1991, record. The latest iced-in date was Dec. 24, 2001.

Iced-in is declared when employees of the Water Department observe no open water along the shoreline.

There is one-half inch to 2 inches of ice on the lake, Clear Lake Bait & Tackle said on its Facebook page.

“Hopefully it holds,” Paul said, noting the forecast temperatures for the upcoming week likely won’t contribute much to ice thickness.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in the next week range from the high 20s to the low 40s.

Temperatures over the weekend hovered around freezing, but the wind chill values in recent days have been near zero.

Paul said the ice usually isn’t thick enough for fishing in North Iowa until after Thanksgiving.

“It’s a good start to the season, but guys still need to think safety first,” he said.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources recommends at least 4 inches of clear blue ice for fishing, and a minimum of 5 to 6 inches for snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles.

Ice conditions change constantly and its thickness can vary across the lake. Individuals are encouraged to be especially careful on ice around submerged trees and emergent vegetation, which tends to be weaker.

For ice conditions across Iowa, visit the www.iowadnr.gov.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

