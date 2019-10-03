Beginning next Monday, October 7, residents in Northeastern Mason City may notice some discoloration of the water after the mains have been flushed.
That's according to a notification supplied by administrative assistant Nancy Alexander from the city's water supply division.
Per the release: The City of Mason City Water Supply Division will be flushing water mains in the Northeast quadrant of town and all areas east of Federal Avenue and north of Highway 122.
Work gets going on October 7 and is slated to last through October 21.
The water supply division made sure to note that the water will still be safe to drink but that people should use caution when doing laundry because any discolored water could cause staining issues.
At the same time, they've also asked that people not park near fire hydrants in the area during the time period in question.
For any issues, citizens have been asked to contact the water supply division at 641-421-3685.
