Water main flushing starts in Mason City next week
Water main flushing starts in Mason City next week

Mason City Waterworks

 Lisa Grouette

Any Mason City resident living east of Federal Avenue and north of Hwy. 122 should anticipate potential changes with their water beginning on Monday.

According to a press release from the Mason City Water Supply Division, the department will be flushing water mains in the northeast quadrant of town from Monday, Sept. 20 through Wednesday, Sept. 29. 

"Water customers may notice some discoloration of the water after the mains have been flushed, however, the water is safe to drink," the release stated. "Caution should be used when washing clothing because discolored water may cause staining."

With the work being done, the department asked that residents not park near or across from fire hydrants during that period of time. 

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

