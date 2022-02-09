Water main break causes flooding in Mason City

On Wednesday morning a water main broke beneath Highway 122 causing flooding in east Mason City.

Mason City Utility Supervisor Joe Bohl confirmed that a six-inch water main pipe had broken underneath the section of Highway 122 that intersects with South Tennessee Avenue.

The breakage was reported around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, when residences in the area noticed water was beginning to flood the northern section of Highway 122.

The city has since dug open a hole on South Tennessee Avenue to get underneath Highway 122 to find and repair the broken water main.

Bohl said the city has yet to find the section of pipe that is broken, so he is unsure how bad the damage to the pipes is or what caused the break. He said only one homeowner had reported sustaining serious damage, saying the basement of their home had been partially flooded.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

