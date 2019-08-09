{{featured_button_text}}
Dancing in the Clear Lake streets

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren's supporters dance on the streets at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.

Globe Gazette staffers are in Clear Lake as Democratic presidential candidates arrive and participate in the annual Wing Ding. If you can't make the parties or the event itself, you can still follow along with all the speechifying on our Facebook Live feed here:

Wing Ding live on Facebook

You can also enjoy our Twitter feed of all the happenings in Clear Lake:

