WATCH NOW: 'Zinkie' tells the story of the Keefe familly

The tall, stately, slightly tilted zinkie tells a heartbreaking story of Kate Powers Keefe and her son William (Willie) Keefe.
“Zinkies” were popular monuments from the Victorian Era to WWI. The economical white bronze monument was built from panels the family selected to honor their loved ones. When the United States entered WWI the factories were converted to manufacture ammunition. During Prohibition bootleggers would unscrew the panel, leave the alcohol and the customer repeated the process leaving cash.
Kate and David Keefe were married on Christmas Day 1877 at her parents' Mason City home. David was an engineer for the C.I. railroad and the couple began their married life in Marshalltown. Their son Willie joined them in 1879. Tragedy struck the family in June 1884 when Kate died. David’s grief was compounded when Willie died on Christmas Day in 1884.
Willie is referenced as Christ is shown welcoming three small children, a reference to Matthew 19:14, “Jesus said, Let the little children come to me, do not hinder them for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”
A Victorian epitaph completes references to Willie who died at age 5. “A flower blooming into life enticed an angel's eye. Too pure for earth, he said come home and bade the flower die.”
The hymn “Rock of Ages” is shown through the image of a woman clinging to a cross. “Unto the cross I’m clinging,” is a line in the hymn.
Greek mythology told of the River Styx, a barrier that separated the living from the dead. In order to cross the river the dead must pay the ferryman Charon a fee. To pay the fee ancients would leave a coin in the mouth of the deceased. The image features a boat guided by Charon taking the deceased to the land of the dead.
Finally an epitaph referencing Kate completes the picture of the mother and son. “She sleeps beneath her native earth, and near the spot that gave her birth. Her youthful feet trod flowers that bloom in beauty o’er her earthly tomb” is from an English hymn.
