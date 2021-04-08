 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Willis Bagley, long-time public servant
WATCH NOW: Willis Bagley, long-time public servant

Three roses arrived every March 13 for the nine years until his death. Three roses sent to commemorate the three shots that missed Margaret’s dad when Dillinger robbed the First National Bank on March 13, 1934.

President of the bank, Willis Gaylord Clark Bagley, responded to the commotion in the lobby and was shot at by Dillinger. The three bullets blew open a hole in the door sending splinters flying. Escaping with $52,000 from the bank’s vaults and unwilling bystanders as hostages on the running boards of their car the gang escaped town.

Willis G.C. Bagley

This is a screenshot from a film shot by H.C. Kunkleman of Mason City First National Bank President Willis Bagley, left, and Vice President C.A. Parker, right, immediately after John Dillinger robbed the bank on March 13, 1934.

Willis Gaylord Clark Bagley would state during his 1938 campaign for State Treasurer that, "People seemed more impressed by the holdup incident and my three initials than anything else."

Bagley was born on October 29, 1873, in Magnolia, Wisconsin, to Shepherd and Louisa Cain Bagley. Following graduation from the Mason City schools he started as an office boy and janitor at the First National Bank. He later became a teller, assistant cashier, cashier, vice president and then president. In 1938, he was elected to the office of State Treasurer, a position he held until his death.

Known for his civic involvement in Mason City, Bagley was school board president for 16 years where he took a great interest in athletics, band and extracurricular activities. He was active in the Mason City Chamber and the YMCA. His leadership in so many civic organizations included him in “Who’s Who in America.” He hunted and fished and considered his angel food cake “something special."

