Watch Now: What's up, docks: Clear Lake back to debating them

Others who spoke on Wednesday supported Kopriva's proposal, noting that having more public slips — which are in huge demand in Clear Lake — is a plus, not a detractor.

Jim Flick, owner of Movement Solutions in Clear Lake, said when proposals like Kopriva's are brought forth, often the focus of discussion gets off track. He noted that the 20th Avenue South access is not technically a boat ramp and that there are plenty of those around the lake. He also likened complaining about the lack of parking the dock could cause to complaining about the wind in Clear Lake — it's a fact of life here, he said.

Flick said that while he appreciates the views of those who've owned property around the lake for decades, the thinking about the community needs to evolve.

"It's a tourist destination and that creates demand," Flick said. "People like Jake and I and other businesses are coming with proposals that will meet that demand and help the community."

In the end, the board decided on Wednesday night to recommend the full city council look into having a dock at either 20th or 17th Avenues South, with six spots for city rental.