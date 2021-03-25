Watch Now: What's up, docks: Clear Lake back to debating them

It was a packed house Wednesday night at the Lakeview Room and the topic of discussion was a local favorite: a local business owner's proposal to build a dock at a public access on 20th Avenue South.
And like at least two proposals before it in recent years, in its current iteration a proposal from Lake Time Boat Club owner Jake Kopriva died a quick death at the hands of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
But that doesn't mean a dock at 20th Avenue South is DOA as well.
Kopriva's proposal sought to build a 165-foot dock with 10 slips, six of which would be rented by the members of Kopriva's club and four that would go to the city for rental.
Kopriva said he has an accepted offer on the former South Shore Pit Stop at the intersection of 20th Avenue South, South Shore Drive and Lakeview Avenue South. His plan was to create office space for the boat club there and recruit another business to use the rest of the space. Kopriva's club currently rents slips at The Landing.
He noted that no public money would be spent on the construction of the dock since anyone who rents a slip would also be paying for its construction. Adequate off-street parking would be available at the former gas station, a new business would open in the area and small watercraft would still be able to use the access as they wish.
Most importantly, Kopriva noted, the dock will allow four people currently on the city's waiting list for slip space to have a slot.
"I respect everyone's opinions here," he said. "But I hope you'll see I'm trying to solve a problem, not create one."
That didn't appear to go over too well with at least some of those in attendance.
Among the objections by those in attendance were:
- a general lack of space for the dock as well as the accompanying trailer parking
- hoists along the dock obstructing neighbor's views
- putting a "commercial" dock in a residential neighborhood
- a perceived conflict of interest as Kopriva serves as a member on the board.
"When you proposed this as a board member, did you really believe this was the best you could do?" Dale Hill asked Kopriva. "Did you ask yourself, 'Is this for Clear Lake's benefit or is this for me?'"
Later in the meeting, Hill said he thought Kopriva's proposal was an improper use of his position on the board and that he put it forth to "line yours and your daddy's pockets."
Kopriva's actions do not constitute a conflict of interest since he recused himself from voting on his proposal, according to state laws. It is fairly common practice to have citizens serving on appointed board recuse themselves due to their enterprises having business before local government.
Others who spoke on Wednesday supported Kopriva's proposal, noting that having more public slips — which are in huge demand in Clear Lake — is a plus, not a detractor.
Jim Flick, owner of Movement Solutions in Clear Lake, said when proposals like Kopriva's are brought forth, often the focus of discussion gets off track. He noted that the 20th Avenue South access is not technically a boat ramp and that there are plenty of those around the lake. He also likened complaining about the lack of parking the dock could cause to complaining about the wind in Clear Lake — it's a fact of life here, he said.
Flick said that while he appreciates the views of those who've owned property around the lake for decades, the thinking about the community needs to evolve.
"It's a tourist destination and that creates demand," Flick said. "People like Jake and I and other businesses are coming with proposals that will meet that demand and help the community."
In the end, the board decided on Wednesday night to recommend the full city council look into having a dock at either 20th or 17th Avenues South, with six spots for city rental.
Kopriva said Thursday he intends to go to the council at its next meeting and propose that very thing. That would give him fewer slips for his boat club and a dock about 35 feet shorter than his original proposal, but still a place he owns to operate his club.
