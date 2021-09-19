WATCH NOW: Vernice Klesath was dedicated to students

Vernice Klesath was married to the love of her life, mother to five children and living a happy life as a homemaker and community volunteer. Little did she know that the part time position she would take at Madison Elementary, after the sudden death of her husband at 42, would lead to a decades long career with the Mason City Public Schools (MCPS) and result in an extended family of students, teachers, parents and colleagues that would provide her love and support through the remainder of her life.

Vernice began her career with MCPS providing classroom support. She loved working with children and especially those with special needs. She would eventually move into full-time administrative support roles at Roosevelt Junior High, Mason City High School and the District Office. She loved helping students and teachers anyway she could, and every day had a special memory. In addition to her administrative responsibilities, Vernice also took on additional roles. For many years she coordinated all the substitute teachers for the district. It meant an early start to the day making calls to ensure classrooms were covered, but she took much joy in providing opportunities to new teachers. Vernice was often the person to greet you at the ticket booth at athletic events over the years. It was a perfect way for her to check-in with the students and families and cheer on her Mohawks! Vernice with a bullhorn was a common site on graduation day! Working hard to make the final day of high school a great one!