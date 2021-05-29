 Skip to main content
Watch Now: TRI Clear Lake enjoys biggest event yet over Memorial Day weekend
Watch Now: TRI Clear Lake enjoys biggest event yet over Memorial Day weekend

TRI Clear Lake hosted their fifth annual event this past Saturday over Memorial Day weekend.

This was TRI Clear Lake’s biggest event to date, with 550 athletes competing in the triathlon. Participants were split into racing in either the Olympic-length race or sprint-length race and by gender and age to compete for awards.

Due to cold weather in the morning, the event started an hour late, and all athletes were required to swim the shorter 500-meter length course instead of the Olympic length course because of cold water.

Another wave of TRI Clear Lake athletes begin their race with the swimming portion of the event. 

Despite the bumpy start to the morning, the event was still a massive success with family and friends of those participating packing the downtown area.

After completing the race, athletes and spectators were treated to an afternoon of food, drinks and music while enjoying the beautiful Clear Lake weather.

TRI Clear Lake participants fly by on their bikes during the second stage of the race. 
Clear Lake lives up to its name

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

