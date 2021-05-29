Watch Now: TRI Clear Lake enjoys biggest event yet over Memorial Day weekend

TRI Clear Lake hosted their fifth annual event this past Saturday over Memorial Day weekend.
This was TRI Clear Lake’s biggest event to date, with 550 athletes competing in the triathlon. Participants were split into racing in either the Olympic-length race or sprint-length race and by gender and age to compete for awards.
Due to cold weather in the morning, the event started an hour late, and all athletes were required to swim the shorter 500-meter length course instead of the Olympic length course because of cold water.
Despite the bumpy start to the morning, the event was still a massive success with family and friends of those participating packing the downtown area.
After completing the race, athletes and spectators were treated to an afternoon of food, drinks and music while enjoying the beautiful Clear Lake weather.
