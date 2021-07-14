 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Tornado touches down north of Rockford in Floyd County
Watch Now: Tornado touches down north of Rockford in Floyd County

A tornado touched down north of Rockford Wednesday evening. 

trina tornado pic.jpg

Trina VonHagen captured the funnel cloud between 180th Street and 190th Street north of Rockford before it touched down and became a tornado. 

Area resident Travis Schweizer shared this video of the tornado as it was moving between 180th Street and 190th Street around 6:15 p.m. and was headed east. 

Todd Humberg also captured the tornado as it passed through. 

And Quincy Hook had these photos to share of the tornado near Rockford. 

rockford tornado.jpg

A tornado was spotted north of Rockford on Wednesday evening.
rockford tornado 2.jpg

A tornado was spotted north of Rockford on Wednesday evening.

Farther east in Floyd County, Charles City police reported storm damage north and west of town and warned, "Please do not hinder the firefighters trying to reach these areas by going 'on a looksee'."

Wells house and trees

Numerous large trees on Diane Wells' property were split or were toppled completely during a tornado that touched down in Floyd County Wednesday night, including a massive maple tree Wells thinks had been there nearly 100 years.

Diane Wells, of rural Greene, saw significant tree damage and a metal storage shed was destroyed, but her house was spared, save two west-facing windows that were hit by a flying tree limb.

Facing what looks to be several thousand dollars in cleanup costs, as most insurance policies offer little, if any, coverage for tree removal, Wells said she plans to check with local organizations to see if there is any sort of public assistance available.

“I’ve lived here 28 years, and I went through a lot of storms, but I think this has been the worst,” Wells said as she walked around the yard. “The fire department came and cut the trees from the driveway so we could get out, but I don’t know who can help us with the rest of this.”

Diane Wells property

Diane Wells' friend who helps out with her property saws a tree limb into more manageable-sized pieces so it can be removed from a metal shed it crashed into after a tornado touched down in Floyd County Wednesday night.

The tornado also damaged trees in her neighbor’s yard and laid down corn stalks at the edge of an adjacent field, leaving half-moon trails of damage, resembling the number three, around Wells’ and her neighbors respective houses.

Flattened field

High winds flattened a field of corn in rural Greene after severe storm conditions near Floyd County on Wednesday.

“It could have been a lot worse; I feel pretty lucky about that” Wells said. “It’s just going to take some time to get this all taken care of.”

“We do burn wood sometimes, but not this much,” Wells joked.

Trees at Wells

Numerous large trees on Diane Wells' property were split or were toppled completely during a tornado that touched down in Floyd County Wednesday night, including a massive maple tree Wells thinks had been there nearly 100 years.

The tornado warning for southeastern Cerro Gordo County has expired, but a tornado watch still remains in effect until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

