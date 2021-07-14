Watch Now: Tornado touches down north of Rockford in Floyd County

A tornado touched down north of Rockford Wednesday evening.

Area resident Travis Schweizer shared this video of the tornado as it was moving between 180th Street and 190th Street around 6:15 p.m. and was headed east.

Todd Humberg also captured the tornado as it passed through.

And Quincy Hook had these photos to share of the tornado near Rockford.

Farther east in Floyd County, Charles City police reported storm damage north and west of town and warned, "Please do not hinder the firefighters trying to reach these areas by going 'on a looksee'."

Diane Wells, of rural Greene, saw significant tree damage and a metal storage shed was destroyed, but her house was spared, save two west-facing windows that were hit by a flying tree limb.

Facing what looks to be several thousand dollars in cleanup costs, as most insurance policies offer little, if any, coverage for tree removal, Wells said she plans to check with local organizations to see if there is any sort of public assistance available.