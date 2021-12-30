WATCH NOW: Tom Jolas, father of Iowa's plan for growth

Gregarious, good-natured and engaging, Tom loved people and participating in conversation, sharing thoughts and ideas and offering his counsel and advice. A terrific storyteller, Tom enjoyed regaling his audience, accenting his stories with humor and wit. He never tired of telling stories, which seemed to get better over time.

Tom cared deeply about, and was actively involved in, the community having served as mayor, president of the Mason City Development Association, chairman of the Mason City Economic Development Committee, chairman of the county compensation board, vice president of the North Iowa Hospital Center board, church board president, member of the state building code advisory board, assistant county attorney and as president and in leadership roles in numerous other community and civic organizations. He willingly and joyfully contributed his talent, energy and efforts toward making the community better.

Tom’s main interest and focus was economic development and he was actively involved in recruiting businesses to the state and county. He was appointed by Governor Terry Branstad as the deputy director and division administrator of Iowa’s Department of Economic Development. Governor Branstad also appointed him as a member of the Governor’s Partnership for Economic Progress and to the Committee for Iowa’s Future Growth. Tom was described as the “father of Iowa’s strategic plan for economic growth” and authored the strategic plan outlining a comprehensive blueprint for the state’s future economic growth. He also authored a document presenting new economic development concepts later enacted into law which he refined and implemented as the state’s economic development programs.

Early in his career, Tom successfully lobbied and persuaded the US Department of Transportation to relocate Interstate 35 through the Mason City – Clear Lake area from its planned route farther west. Thirty years later, he also successfully lobbied and persuaded the agency to relocate the Avenue of the Saints highway from its planned Rochester, Minnesota, route through the Mason City – Clear Lake area. He is believed to be the only person to have successfully achieved the relocation of two major US highway systems.

This article is a selection from Jolas' 2019 obituary.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0